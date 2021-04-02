News
30 cases of thrombosis detected in UK after vaccinations with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

In the UK, 30 cases of thrombosis have been identified in patients after vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Interfax reports, citing the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Earlier, the British medical regulator reported five cases of thrombosis in the brain after 11 million vaccinations. The day before, he added 22 reports of thrombosis of the cerebral venous sinuses of the brain and eight reports of other events associated with thrombosis after vaccinations. A total of 18.1 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in the country.

The agency said it had not received such reports after using a vaccine manufactured by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.

Some countries have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to reports of side effects, but some have resumed its use amid rising infections and a shortage of vaccines.
