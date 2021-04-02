Italian authorities ban cruise ships from Venice lagoon

The Italian authorities have banned the passage of cruise ships in the Venetian lagoon.
Citing the need to protect Venice's artistic, cultural and environmental heritage, the Italian Cabinet passed a resolution calling for urgent action to bypass cruise and freight traffic.
The government has instructed the port authorities of Venice to hold public consultations, find alternative ports to handle large container ships and cruise ships with a displacement of more than 40,000 tons.
Dario Franceschini, Italian Minister of Cultural Heritage and Activities approved this decision. He said the government's decision was influenced by UNESCO, which has long called on Italy to reconcile a balance between lagoon conservation and the economy of cruise and freight.
The government's decision was welcomed by environmental associations, which warned of the devastation that large ships were wreaking havoc on the Venetian lagoon.