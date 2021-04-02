СOVID-19 will change so much that existing vaccines will not be effective, experts warn

A number of experts believe there is a year or less left for the world to prevent a surge in new varieties of COVID-19 that existing vaccines may not work on, Axios reported, citing a survey of experts calling for accelerated vaccination in developing countries.
New strains emerge when viruses are widespread, so quickly vaccinating the entire world is the best way to curb them. But some experts fear that the world will not make it in time.
Most developing countries will not have widespread access to COVID vaccines until next year, if not later, giving new options time to take shape and spread.
About two-thirds of 77 epidemiologists surveyed said the world will likely have a year or less before the virus changes so much that existing vaccines will not be effective against the new strains. This will require revaccinations or new vaccines.