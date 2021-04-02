YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The newfound director of the National Security Service [(NSS)], Andranik Simonyan, it turns out, has worked in the police system before he was appointed a judge of Lori Province.

Andranik Simonyan is quite young, only 31 years old, but following the example of Argishti Kyaramyan, he has already managed to hold various positions.

According to the official biography, Andranik Simonyan studied at the RA Police Academy and the [Public] Administration Academy, receiving the title of Master of Laws.

However, it is interesting that according to Article 17 of the RA Law on the Investigative Committee, "A citizen of the Republic of Armenia permanently residing in the Republic of Armenia, having a Bachelor's, Master's or higher legal education of a certified specialist in the Republic of Armenia may serve in the Investigative Committee."

Let us note that the it is with the appointment as the Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee that an opportunity was created [for him] to get a position in the NSS.

However, it is a fact that Andranik Simonyan achieved the flights of this career of his thanks to others. Now his sponsor is [majority] My Step [parliamentary faction] secretary Hakob Simidyan.