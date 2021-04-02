News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia army chief: Situation at Armed Forces’ General Staff is resolved
Armenia army chief: Situation at Armed Forces’ General Staff is resolved
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The situation at the General Staff is resolved, there are no problems, the General Staff is working as normal. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told this to reporters Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon.

"The court's decision and interpretations are the work of lawyers, and everyone makes a comment from their point of view," he added.

When asked how he works with the military personnel who demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Davtyan responded: "I work very well, there are no problems. The team works and fulfills the tasks set before the General Staff.”

But the chief of the army General Staff did not wish to comment on the question as to whether the well-known statement—demanding Pashinyan and his government’s resignation—of the General Staff was political.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia armed forces chief: We could have lost Artsakh completely if we had not learned lessons from April 2016 war
And it could have been done within 15-20 days…
 Newspaper: Who is "sponsor" of new director of Armenia National Security Service?
Andranik Simonyan is quite young, only 31 years old, but following the example of Argishti Kyaramyan, he has already managed to hold various positions…
 Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?
This has become an occasion for hysterical convulsions within the ruling force…
 Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections
As reported earlier, Armenia will hold...
 Armenia parliament adopts, in second reading and fully, the bill on making amendments and supplements to Electoral Code
The co-authors of the bill are deputies of...
 1,097 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 26 more coronavirus patients have died, but eight of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos