Armenia army chief: Situation at Armed Forces’ General Staff is resolved

YEREVAN. – The situation at the General Staff is resolved, there are no problems, the General Staff is working as normal. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told this to reporters Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon.
"The court's decision and interpretations are the work of lawyers, and everyone makes a comment from their point of view," he added.
When asked how he works with the military personnel who demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Davtyan responded: "I work very well, there are no problems. The team works and fulfills the tasks set before the General Staff.”
But the chief of the army General Staff did not wish to comment on the question as to whether the well-known statement—demanding Pashinyan and his government’s resignation—of the General Staff was political.