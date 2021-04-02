News
Armenia defense minister on PM's statements: All these questions will be answered
Armenia defense minister on PM's statements: All these questions will be answered
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I do not answer such questions in an impromptu way; all these questions will be answered. Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan told this to reporters Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon, when asked to assess Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia should change its position on the countries of the region, and how Armenia should change its position on Azerbaijan and Turkey.

To note, the April four-day war had started on April 2, 2016. On that occasion, the Minister of Defense, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia have visited Yerablur Friday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
