Wireless internet turned off in Myanmar
Wireless internet turned off in Myanmar
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

Wireless broadband Internet services in Myanmar were shut down on Friday by order of the military, AP reported.

A directive from the Ministry of Transport and Communications on Thursday instructed that “all wireless broadband data services be temporarily suspended until further notice,” according to a statement posted online by local provider Ooredoo.

Fiber-based wired Internet connections still worked, although speeds had dropped significantly.

The crisis in the country of Southeast Asia has escalated sharply over the past week, both in the number of killed protesters and due to airstrikes against guerrilla forces of the Karen ethnic minority in their homeland along the border with Thailand.
Русский
