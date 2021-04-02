News
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
China intends to vaccinate city with population of 300,000 in 5 days
Region:World News
Theme: Society

China intends to vaccinate a city with a population of 300,000 people in 5 days after a local outbreak of coronavirus, AP reported.

Residents line up and get vaccinated in Ruili, where 16 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are Myanmar citizens. Quarantine was introduced in the city, secondary enterprises were closed.

The city authorities have tightened border controls.

China has largely eradicated local transmission of COVID-19 and is rapidly imposing stringent measures whenever a new cluster emerges. This is China's first attempt to vaccinate an entire city in response to a new outbreak.
Русский
