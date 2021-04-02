News
Karabakh MFA issues statement on April war of 2016
Karabakh MFA issues statement on April war of 2016
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In April 2016, in violation of the 1994 Agreement on the complete cessation of fire and hostilities, Azerbaijan, employing its entire offensive military arsenal, launched a large-scale aggression against the Republic of Artsakh, targeting the positions of the Defense Army, the civilian infrastructures and border settlements. The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Ministry noted this in a statement it issued on the April war of 2016.

“During the April War, Azerbaijan committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, in particular, brutal killings, tortures and inhuman treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, which were recorded and documented.

The fact that the international community did not condemn Azerbaijan for its war crimes even more intensified the militant aspirations of that country in the consequent years, the peak of which became the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh on September 27, 2020, with the support of Turkey and the participation of international terrorists.

The international community should give a strong assessment to the ongoing aggressive policy of Azerbaijan, its extreme disregard for international law, and its attempts to reject the negotiations on the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.

The unity of the Armenian people and the feats of our heroes during the April War will remain forever in our history and in the memory of generations,” also reads the Artsakh MFA statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
