Armenia armed forces chief: Situation in region is tense

YEREVAN. – The situation in the region is tense, by and large. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told this to reporters Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon.
"There is relative stability on our borders, incidents, as such, are practically not registered. But the existing general tension continues, and it affects both the border service and our daily life in general," Davtyan added.
But he declined to comment on the leadership's statements about the need to change Armenia’s view on Turkey.