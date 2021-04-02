News
Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today visited Yerablur Military Pantheon and paid tribute to the victims of the Four-Day Artsakh War, as reported the press service of the National Assembly.

On the night of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan launched an offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the use of almost all possible types of military equipment of its arsenal. From April 2 to 5, battles took place along the entire length of the line of contact, and more heated battles took place in the southern (Hadrut) and northeastern (Martakert) directions of the frontline that had turned into a military front.

Based on the final data, 110 Armenian servicemen and volunteer soldiers died and another 121 were wounded as a result of the hostilities.

As far as Azerbaijan’s casualties are concerned, according to some information, nearly 800 soldiers died.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
