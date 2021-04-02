News
Friday
April 02
News
Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 55 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

At present, 18 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 4,674 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 615 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,499 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 22,122 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
Հայերեն
