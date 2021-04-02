Armenia President visits Yerevan military pantheon, pays tribute to fallen soldiers of April 2016 war

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on Friday visited Yerablur Military Pantheon, the President's Press Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
President Sarkissian laid flowers at the graves of the heroes who sacrificed their lives during the April 2016 hostilities as well as during the last Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, and paid tribute to them.
The President laid flowers also at the graves of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh, and First Minister of Defense of Armenia Vazgen Sargsyan, National Hero of Armenia Monte Melkonian, and General Andranik Ozanian.
The April Four-Day War had started on April 2, 2016.