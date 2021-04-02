Court hearing of Armenia army ex-chief lawsuit against PM, President kicks off

YEREVAN. – The session on the lawsuit of former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan, against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian got underway Friday at the Administrative Court of Armenia.
On March 17, the court had granted the lawyer's motion to apply security for Gasparyan's lawsuit, which sought to recognize the absence of a legal relationship to dismiss Gasparyan from the aforesaid position..
And the PM’s legal representative had submitted a motion to the court to cancel the ensuring of the lawsuit.
Onik Gasparyan had petitioned to the Administrative Court on March 10 with a request to recognize null and void the presidential decree on dismissing him from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, which was approved by the PM's March 10 statement to consider Gasparyan dismissed—by virtue of law—from this position.