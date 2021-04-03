News
Greek restaurants and bars to receive € 330 million in aid
Greek restaurants and bars to receive € 330 million in aid
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

The Greek government will provide 330 million euros in aid to restaurants, bars, and cafes to purchase sufficient food to cover the first two or three months after their opening, Ekathimerini reported.

“I emphasize that we are not ready today to say when dining out will reopen. This will happen when epidemiological conditions allow for it,” Mitsotakis said Thursday evening after a meeting with officials and representatives of the Federation of Restaurants and Related Businesses (POESE).

Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis told Mega TV after the meeting that the reopening of restaurants and similar enterprises “is not a matter for the next two weeks,” and that other business activities had greater priorities. 

“We have designed the largest sectoral [aid] through ESPA,” Georgiadis said. “The greatest problem for all [sector professionals] is that they lack working capital. We decided to cover the purchase of basic supplies for the restart,” he added.

Applications for assistance must be submitted by July 31 and the amount paid must be spent by December 31st of this year. An estimated 35,000–40,000 businesses will be eligible for assistance.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
