Myanmar military accused of over 40 children's death

The Myanmar military has faced international criticism over the deaths of more than 40 children and the enforced disappearance of hundreds in the crackdown on protests, AFP reported.
543 civilians, including 44 children, were killed in a ruthless military crackdown on February 1, according to the local watchdog Association Aid to Political Prisoners (AAPP).
In addition to breaking up the protests with tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, security forces detained about 2,700 people. Violence has escalated in recent weeks, with Save the Children reported that the death toll among young people has more than doubled in the past 12 days.
"We are shocked that children continue to be among the targets of these fatal attacks, despite repeated calls to protect children from harm," the charity said in a statement.
"It is especially horrifying that several of these children were reportedly killed at home, where they should have been safe from harm."
The outrage of world powers over the use of violence is growing, and the UN Security Council unanimously expressed deep concern about the rapidly deteriorating situation, condemning the violence against peaceful demonstrators. Britain has announced new sanctions, this time aimed at broader military business interests, and a $ 700,000 contribution to UN efforts to document serious human rights abuses in Myanmar.