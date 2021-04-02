News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Court considering matter of terminating Armenia ex-President Kocharyan persecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1
Court considering matter of terminating Armenia ex-President Kocharyan persecution under Criminal Code Article 300.1
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan is considering the matter of discontinuing the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan, former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, and former Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan under Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia.

This respective motion was submitted to the court by the defense.

This is the second court trial after the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code in conflict with Articles 78 (principle of proportionality) and 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution, and therefore invalidated it on March 26. It is not clear what kind of “overthrow” is in question, given that the aforesaid article was adopted under one constitution, and they had tried to amend it under another constitution.

The aforesaid defendants are charged under this very article of the Criminal Code.

In fact, the court needs to terminate these defendants’ criminal prosecution under the said article, as well as of others who are charged with similar charges in this criminal case.

Nonetheless, the court on Tuesday refused to discontinue this criminal prosecution, and adjourned the hearing due to the absence of the prosecution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Court starts Armenia ex-President trial with discussing conduct of defense lawyers, prosecutors
They were absent from the previous court hearings…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial resumes
What will the court do?
 Armenia MP: Constitutional Court's decision not contradicting statement on revelation of March 1, 2008 events case
On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared...
 Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's lawyer: Anything can be expected from prosecutor's office
It is obvious that the prosecutors were afraid to appear at today's court session…
 Attorney: No legal basis to charge Yuri Khachaturov again
He no longer needs a lawyer…
 Armenia ex-deputy PM to presiding judge: It is your obligation to protect my rights
The court has refused to discontinue—based on the decision of the Constitutional Court—the criminal prosecution against the defendants, including former President Robert Kocharyan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos