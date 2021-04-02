Wreath is laid, on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Tribute to the immortal memory of April 2016 Four-Day War heroes. On behalf of the Third President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, a wreath was laid at the Yerablur Military Pantheon to the wall commemorating the heroism of those who died for the freedom and independence of our Motherland. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the office of the third president.
On the night of April 1-2, 2016, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), using virtually all types of military equipment in its arsenal.
