Several medical specialists of Russian troops are awarded with Armenia MOD medals

YEREVAN. – By the order of the minister of defense of Armenia, a number of specialists from the 48th Scientific Research Center of the Russian troops have been were awarded with the Armenian Ministry of Defense medals in recognition of their high professional skills, conscientious service, and military medical cooperation during the measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the Armed Forces of Armenia. The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
The aforesaid medals were handed to these Russian servicemen during an official farewell ceremony Friday to mark the end of their mission in Armenia.