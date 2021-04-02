Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan doesn't answer questions about government and elections

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today visited Yerablur Military Pantheon and left reporters’ questions unanswered.
The reporters particularly asked the following questions: How do you feel when they tell you that your government is a government of traitors? Won’t this disturb the government during the elections? What are your expectations from the elections?
Avinyan silently listened to all the questions, told the reporters “goodbye”, sat in the luxurious car for the official and left.
On the night of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan launched an offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the use of almost all possible types of military equipment of its arsenal.