Parents of Armenia POWs march from government building to Russia Embassy

Parents of Armenian prisoners of war marched from the government building to the Embassy of the Russian Federation today.
One of the parents informed that they had previously addressed the Embassy of the Russian Federation in regard to the statements made by the President and foreign minister of Azerbaijan.
“We presented a demand to Russia in regard to the statements by the President and foreign minister of Azerbaijan with respect to entry and exit through the Lachin corridor. They wanted to prepare ground to target our children as saboteurs. Russia is a warrant under the trilateral agreement, and we have addressed the Russian embassy with the request that Russia restrain the President and foreign minister of Azerbaijan. The Armenian government was supposed to solve this issue and make official statements, but it disregarded the statements. Now we’re going to the embassy to receive an answer from the embassy,” the parent said.
As reported earlier, the parents of 62 soldiers from Armenia’s Shirak Province (captured in the Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd sector after the signing of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia) gathered near the government building yesterday as well and declared that they intended to spend the night near the government building since a government official had told them that Pashinyan will self-isolate until April 9 and won’t be able to meet with them.