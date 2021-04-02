News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Parents of Armenia POWs march from government building to Russia Embassy
Parents of Armenia POWs march from government building to Russia Embassy
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Parents of Armenian prisoners of war marched from the government building to the Embassy of the Russian Federation today.

One of the parents informed that they had previously addressed the Embassy of the Russian Federation in regard to the statements made by the President and foreign minister of Azerbaijan.

“We presented a demand to Russia in regard to the statements by the President and foreign minister of Azerbaijan with respect to entry and exit through the Lachin corridor. They wanted to prepare ground to target our children as saboteurs. Russia is a warrant under the trilateral agreement, and we have addressed the Russian embassy with the request that Russia restrain the President and foreign minister of Azerbaijan. The Armenian government was supposed to solve this issue and make official statements, but it disregarded the statements. Now we’re going to the embassy to receive an answer from the embassy,” the parent said.

As reported earlier, the parents of 62 soldiers from Armenia’s Shirak Province (captured in the Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd sector after the signing of the trilateral statement by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia) gathered near the government building yesterday as well and declared that they intended to spend the night near the government building since a government official had told them that Pashinyan will self-isolate until April 9 and won’t be able to meet with them.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting
Peskov added that the parties will...
 Peskov does not know if Putin was informed about alleged discovery of Iskander missile fragments in Karabakh
"As far as I know, this is new information,” said the Kremlin spokesperson…
 Armenia MFA: Artsakh cannot be under Azerbaijan jurisdiction with any status
The ministry issued a statement upon the fifth anniversary of the Azerbaijani military aggression unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh…
 Azerbaijan displays “Iskander missile fragments”
These "fragments" were allegedly found in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Artsakh Defense Army reports 52 more casualties
These servicemen, reservists, and volunteers also had fallen during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland…
 Armenia armed forces chief: Situation in region is tense
And it affects both the border service and our daily life in general…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos