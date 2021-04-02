News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Russia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group format must continue playing leading role in Karabakh conflict settlement
Russia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group format must continue playing leading role in Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

During the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] in September-November 2020, Russia worked actively with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs [US and France] to stop the bloodshed. The statement came from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with Moscow-Baku news agency when asked how Russia sees the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, taking into account that it was Russia's mediation role that actually led to concrete results in the settlement of this conflict.

"The main settlement principles developed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ troika are on the basis of the statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 9, 2020, on the ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

We are convinced that the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should play a leading role in the future, too, in overcoming the consequences of the crisis and in finding ways for a lasting and long-term political and diplomatic solution to the conflict," Rudenko added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst says new Armenian-Azerbaijani war is not ruled out
As far as Armenia’s authorities are...
 Armenia political parties issue statement on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Armenian Genocide
Any option for speculation of unblocking of...
 Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting
Peskov added that the parties will...
 ՌԴ-ն միշտ պատրաստ է թիկունք լինել եղբայրական հայ ժողովրդին. 15 մլն դոլար է հատկացվել Ղարաբաղին աջակցելու համար. ՌԴ ԱԳՆ
Այսօր տարածաշրջանում տեղակայված ռուսական խաղաղապահ զորախումբը եւ հումանիտար արձագանքման կենտրոնը անվտանգության ու կայունության երաշխավորներն են...
 Peskov does not know if Putin was informed about alleged discovery of Iskander missile fragments in Karabakh
"As far as I know, this is new information,” said the Kremlin spokesperson…
 Armenia MFA: Artsakh cannot be under Azerbaijan jurisdiction with any status
The ministry issued a statement upon the fifth anniversary of the Azerbaijani military aggression unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos