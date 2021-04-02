Russia MFA: OSCE Minsk Group format must continue playing leading role in Karabakh conflict settlement

During the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] in September-November 2020, Russia worked actively with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs [US and France] to stop the bloodshed. The statement came from Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in an interview with Moscow-Baku news agency when asked how Russia sees the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, taking into account that it was Russia's mediation role that actually led to concrete results in the settlement of this conflict.
"The main settlement principles developed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ troika are on the basis of the statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia on November 9, 2020, on the ceasefire and the cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
We are convinced that the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should play a leading role in the future, too, in overcoming the consequences of the crisis and in finding ways for a lasting and long-term political and diplomatic solution to the conflict," Rudenko added.