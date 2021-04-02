News
Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting
Kremlin on upcoming Pashinyan-Putin meeting
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that the talks between Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan (reported earlier in Yerevan) are scheduled for April 7, RIA Novosti reports.

“Of course, the first item on the agenda is the course of implementation of the trilateral agreements and the trilateral document that helped stop the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Kremlin’s representative said.

Peskov added that the parties will also talk about the upcoming elections in Armenia and the unblocking of transport infrastructures in the South Caucasus.

On Friday, it was announced that Pashinyan has self-isolated ahead of his meeting with Putin.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
