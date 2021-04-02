News
News
Parents of victims of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 visit Yerablur Military Pantheon
Parents of victims of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 visit Yerablur Military Pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Today, the day marking the fifth anniversary of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, the parents of the victims of the war visited Yerablur Military Pantheon where they laid flowers at the tombs of their sons and participated in a mourning ceremony in memory of the martyrs.

Several top officials visited Yerablur Military Pantheon today, including President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and others.

On the night of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan launched an offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the use of almost all possible types of military equipment of its arsenal.
Հայերեն
Read more:
All
Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan atrocities in April 2016 not condemned properly by international community
Azerbaijan used impunity for what it did four years later in the fall of 2020…
 Armenia Parliament Speaker visits Yerablur Military Pantheon
On the night of April 1, 2016...
 Wreath is laid, on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)
Tribute to the immortal memory of April 2016 Four-Day War heroes...
 Armenia President visits Yerevan military pantheon, pays tribute to fallen soldiers of April 2016 war
As well as to the heroes who sacrificed their lives during the last Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war…
 Flowers are laid on behalf of Armenia premier at graves of fallen heroes of April 2016 war
At Yerablur Military Pantheon…
 Karabakh MFA issues statement on April war of 2016
During the April War, Azerbaijan committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity…
