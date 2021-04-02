Parents of victims of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 visit Yerablur Military Pantheon

Today, the day marking the fifth anniversary of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016, the parents of the victims of the war visited Yerablur Military Pantheon where they laid flowers at the tombs of their sons and participated in a mourning ceremony in memory of the martyrs.
Several top officials visited Yerablur Military Pantheon today, including President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan and others.
On the night of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan launched an offensive against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) through the use of almost all possible types of military equipment of its arsenal.