Armenia opposition MP says he anticipates return of more Armenian POWs before elections
Armenia opposition MP says he anticipates return of more Armenian POWs before elections
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In regard to prisoners of war, I anticipate the return of more prisoners of war before the elections. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan told reporters at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan today.

“There are talks about the return of more prisoners of war, but this isn’t a complete solution to the problem since there is no information about the exact number of prisoners of war and their location,” he added.

Marukyan said the Armenian side is constantly working in this direction on international platforms. “I’m involved in the efforts in the format of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and the topics of all the sessions are Azerbaijan’s aggressive statements and the war crimes that were committed. They will go unpunished again since the former and current authorities aren’t doing anything,” Marukyan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
