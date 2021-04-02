Armenia Cassation Court upholds motion, person accused of using violence against parliament speaker under arrest

The Court of Cassation of Armenia has upheld the appeal of the Prosecutor General’s Office and arrested the person accused of using violence against Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, as reported the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.
The press release of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia reads as follows: “An investigation is also being conducted in regard to the use of violence against Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan during the mass disturbances and other events that were organized and carried out in different territories of Armenia, especially in Yerevan (Government, National Assembly buildings and other state facilities and public places) and in relation to which a criminal case has been launched under articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia.
Zh. S. has been charged with particular articles of the Criminal Code of Armenia for participating in mass disturbances and using violence against Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan along with a group of people at Demirchyan Street in Yerevan. By the decision of November 13, 2020, the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction upheld the preliminary investigation body’s motion to apply arrest as a pre-trial measure against Zh. S. and the latter was arrested for a term of two months. The attorney of the accused filed an appeal against the decision, and the Criminal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal on December 17, 2020 and released Zh. S. from custody. The Deputy Prosecutor General of Armenia appealed this decision. Examining the appeal, the Cassation Court, by the decision of April 2, 2021, upheld the appeal, overturning the decision of the Criminal Court of Appeal and allowing the judicial act of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to enter into force.
To ensure enforcement of the judicial act, the Cassation Court’s decision has been forwarded to the body implementing proceedings, and Zh. S. has been arrested.
The preliminary investigation continued, large-scale investigative and other procedural actions are being carried out to identify all the participants of the mass disturbances and give a final criminal and legal evaluation of the acts of the accused.