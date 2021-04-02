News
Analyst says new Armenian-Azerbaijani war is not ruled out
Analyst says new Armenian-Azerbaijani war is not ruled out
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I don’t agree with the opinion that the war is not over. The war is over, a truce has been declared, and large-scale military operations aren’t being conducted. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters today, adding that this doesn’t mean that a new war is ruled out and that Azerbaijan isn’t taking any actions.

According to him, Azerbaijan is trying to obtain all the dividends from its victory.

“The Azerbaijani authorities are seeking to hit Armenians where it hurts the most. A lot is done for the internal audience. The loss of territories and people is what hurts us Armenians the most, and the authorities’ first direction is the occupation in Armenia’s territories and on the line of contact of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The second and third directions are the prisoners of war and the strategy on communication in the Lachin corridor. Another issue is Meghri where the Azerbaijanis will try to approve the version that Turkey needs. This is a political project, not economic,” Iskandaryan said.

As far as Armenia’s authorities are concerned, the analyst said it’s clear that something is going on behind closed doors, but if we look at the public, one gets the impression that almost nothing is happening. “However, it’s important to understand that there aren’t enough resources to advance own interests. The resources need to be regained, but there are no such opportunities now,” he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
