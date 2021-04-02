Requiem Service for hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan taking place at Yerevan sport-concert complex (LIVE)

Armenians are bidding farewell to hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Knight of the “Golden Eagle” Order, commander of the military operation for the liberation of Shushi, Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) during the Requiem Service taking place at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.
On April 3 at 11 a.m. the spiritual ritual will be conducted at St. John Church in nYerevan.
Upon the desire that Ter-Tadevosyan had expressed in his living years, he will be buried at the family cemetery in Davitashen District of Yerevan on April 3 at 1 p.m.
The Ter-Tadevosyans’ request is that the money for wreaths is transferred to the Servicemen’s Insurance Fund.
An inter-agency commission has been set up upon the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia for properly organizing the Requiem Service and funeral for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.
Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan died on March 31. He was 81 years old.