Analyst: Armenian authorities will have to speak during the elections

The authorities will have to speak during the elections since they can’t keep silent for three months, and we see what happens when they start speaking. This is what Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told reporters today.

According to the analyst, Armenia is currently in a post-war shock, the society is split into two, and most members of society blame the authorities for trying to affirm their legitimacy through elections in order to get out of the current situation.

“This situation will be solved, but it may take a long time. In some countries, it lasts decades. We need to avoid such a scenario. It was necessary to make efforts after November 10, 2020. The elections will only show that the authorities garnered a certain number of votes. For me, what will be interesting to see during the elections will be participation and the difference between Yerevan and the provinces of Armenia,” Iskandaryan added.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the intention to hold snap parliamentary elections on June 20, 2021.