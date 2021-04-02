News
Armenia Parliament Speaker on legendary Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan
Armenia Parliament Speaker on legendary Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Komandos was a great military commander and hero for all Armenians around the world. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters during the Requiem Service for legendary military commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan today.

“He made a great contribution to the liberation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the war in Artsakh and served as the best example of a human being and hero for soldiers, officers and citizens,” he added.

Legendary military commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan died on March 31 at the age of 81. His funeral will be held on April 3 at 11 a.m.
