Armenia's Pashinyan to meet Russia's Putin, Armenia has 10 UK COVID-19 strain cases, 02.04.21 digest

KOCHARYAN

https://news.am/eng/news/636974.html

The trial of the criminal case against Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and other former high-ranking officials has resumed on Thursday.

The defendants are charged with the overthrow of the constitutional order under the article of the Criminal Code - which the Constitutional Court declared invalidated.

In this regard, lawyers have earlier presented a motion to terminate the criminal prosecution under this article at the nearest court session, however, the court on Tuesday refused to discontinue this criminal prosecution and adjourned the hearing due to the absence of the prosecution.

The situation was tense in the court on Friday - a judge has been suspending Friday's trial for several times.

In turn, the Prosecutor General of Armenia today appealed to the Constitutional Court on the case of Robert Kocharyan and others.

MEETING

https://news.am/eng/news/636888.html

https://news.am/eng/news/636905.html

Armenian FM Ara Aivazian met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov within the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

FM Aivazian stressed the need to immediately return the Armenian POWs and detainees who are held on the Azerbaijani side in violation of the obligations provided for in the aforesaid tripartite statement.

Foreign Ministers also discussed the current issues related to the humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh and the unblocking of economic and communication links in the region.

APRIL WAR

https://news.am/eng/news/636933.html

https://news.am/eng/news/636936.html

Five years have passed since the four-day war in April.

On this occasion, the senior officials of Armenia were visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon.

Flowers were laid by President Armen Sarkissian and on behalf of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and ex-president Serzh Sargsyan.

Pashinyan was not present personally as he is in self-isolation since Friday up to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for April 7.

CASUALTIES

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported the names of 52 more soldiers, reservists, and volunteers who had fallen during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

The number of such casualties from the Armenian side has now reached 2,754.

CONGRESS

https://news.am/eng/news/636934.html

The Congressional Armenian Caucus is calling for over $100 million in U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) following Turkey and Azerbaijan’s devastating attacks last year, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.

They also call for the suspension of all U.S. security assistance for Azerbaijan until it has been verified to have ceased all attacks against Armenia and Artsakh.

COVID-19 IN ARMENIA

https://news.am/eng/news/636945.html

The third COVID-19 wave is on its high in Armenia, leaving multiple deaths and recorded cases.

As of Friday morning, 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 194,852.

Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,552 cases.

Meanwhile, Armenia has also reported 10 UK COVID-19 strain cases.

POISONING

https://news.am/eng/news/636878.html

The bodies of a 26-year-old mother and her 7-year-old daughter were found in an apartment in Yerevan at midnight. They had died from “acute poisoning in the organism with carbon monoxide”.

A criminal case has been launched, and forensic medical and forensic technical examinations have been designated.

DOLLAR

https://news.am/eng/news/637021.html

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 533.17/$1 in Armenia on Friday.

This is up by AMD 1.03 from Thursday, the Central Bank of Armenia reported.