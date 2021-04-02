Iran to hold no talks with US before lifting of sanctions

An informed source has told Press TV that Iran will hold no negotiations with the US — neither directly nor indirectly — before the lifting of all the sanctions that Washington imposed on the Islamic Republic after its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Press TV on Friday contacted a senior official familiar with the situation surrounding the Iran deal following a virtual meeting of the signatories to the agreement, formally named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), over the future of the accord.

The source said, “Just like America left the JCPOA and imposed the bans on Iran without any negotiations, it must now lift the sanctions sans negotiations.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called the resumption of negotiations, scheduled for Tuesday in Austria, “a healthy step forward.” But Price added, “These remain early days, and we don’t anticipate an immediate breakthrough as there will be difficult discussions ahead.”

Earlier in the day, US media claimed that Iran and the US would hold talks during the next meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, slated for next Tuesday.