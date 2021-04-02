Armenia Deputy PM leaves reporter's question about Shushi and Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan unanswered

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who attended the Requiem Service for Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan today, refused to answer a reporter’s question about Shushi.
“The government delivered Shushi through a capitulation agreement. How will you be able to approach the Komandos?” the reporter asked, but Avinyan left the question unanswered and entered the building.
In 1992, legendary military commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan actively participated in the preparations for the military operation to liberate the city of Shushi of Nagorno-Karabakh.