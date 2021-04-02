Armenia ex-defense minister: I'm not disposed to disclose a state secret now

The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces couldn’t submit any report without agreeing with the defense minister. This is what former Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told reporters during the Requiem Service for military commander Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan today, touching upon the report that former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan submitted during the session held by the Security Council on the fourth day of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, according to which the war needed to be halted.

“The chief of the General Staff couldn’t submit any report without reaching an agreement with me. The sessions of the Security Council contain a state secret, and I’m not disposed to disclose a state secret now. We will have the answers to all questions regarding the course and consequences of the war during the investigation. I’m ready to take part in that investigation,” Tonoyan said.

When told that Shushi liberated by Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan currently belongs to the enemy [Azerbaijan], Tonoyan said the following: “Allow me not to speak about the operations of the Armed Forces and the morality.”

Asked if the Iskander weapon was used during the war, Tonoyan said he won’t disclose a state secret.