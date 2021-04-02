Armenia Special Investigation Service prohibits ARF-D member from leaving country for 3 days

Member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“As you know, since November 2020, I am charged within the scope of a criminal case regarding the organizing of an illegal assembly. They tried to arrest me illegally, and after they failed, they applied another pre-trial measure — signature to not leave the country, and with this, they restricted my right to freedom of movement.

I had to leave for abroad to carry out a major task related to the political party and had addressed the Special Investigation Service of Armenia with the request for permission to leave the country for three days. Yesterday I received the decision on rejection. The investigator substantiated the rejection with the fact that it might be impossible to oversee my proper line of conduct from a distance.

I get the impression that the investigator didn’t even try to give a justification that is well-grounded in the legal sense. Once again, I record the fact that the Special Investigation Service continues to fulfill the illegal orders and decisions of a mad man and are committing illegal acts.”