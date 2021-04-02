News
Shooting takes place near US Capitol
Shooting takes place near US Capitol
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The U.S. Capitol complex was in lockdown on Friday afternoon after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two police officers and the suspect injured, Capitol Police said in a statement, MSNBC reports.

Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that after striking two Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.

The suspect is in custody, and has been transported to the hospital, as have the two injured officers, officials said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
