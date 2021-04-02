Shooting takes place near US Capitol

The U.S. Capitol complex was in lockdown on Friday afternoon after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two police officers and the suspect injured, Capitol Police said in a statement, MSNBC reports.
Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that after striking two Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police.
The suspect is in custody, and has been transported to the hospital, as have the two injured officers, officials said.