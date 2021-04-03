Police officer dies after incident near US Capitol

One of the police officers injured after the incident near US Capitol has died, RIA Novosti reports.
As reported earlier, the U.S. Capitol complex was in lockdown on Friday afternoon after a vehicle attempted to ram into a barrier, leaving two police officers and the suspect injured, Capitol Police said in a statement. Two law enforcement officials told NBC News that after striking two Capitol Police officers, the driver jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot by Capitol police. The suspect is in custody, and has been transported to the hospital, as have the two injured officers, officials said.