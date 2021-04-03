YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Along with compiling the electoral list [for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections], [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, according to some information, has instructed [his chief of staff] Arsen Torosyan and [Deputy PM] Tigran Avinyan to assemble dossiers—through law enforcement agencies—on all the [ruling] My Step [bloc] members who are going to be left out of the list. And their number will be incomparably large.
We were told that there already are "thick files" on some [My Step] MPs; for example, of suspicious episodes in the process of acquiring property.
The meaning of this process is that no one [in the My Step] would even think about rebelling against Pashinyan and not working in the elections.