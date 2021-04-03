News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to assemble "dossiers" against teammates who will be left out of their electoral list
Newspaper: Armenia PM instructs to assemble "dossiers" against teammates who will be left out of their electoral list
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Along with compiling the electoral list [for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections], [PM] Nikol Pashinyan, according to some information, has instructed [his chief of staff] Arsen Torosyan and [Deputy PM] Tigran Avinyan to assemble dossiers—through law enforcement agencies—on all the [ruling] My Step [bloc] members who are going to be left out of the list. And their number will be incomparably large.

We were told that there already are "thick files" on some [My Step] MPs; for example, of suspicious episodes in the process of acquiring property.

The meaning of this process is that no one [in the My Step] would even think about rebelling against Pashinyan and not working in the elections.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia armed forces chief: We could have lost Artsakh completely if we had not learned lessons from April 2016 war
And it could have been done within 15-20 days…
 Armenia army chief: Situation at Armed Forces’ General Staff is resolved
The court's decision and interpretations are the work of lawyers, and everyone makes a comment from their point of view…
 Newspaper: Who is "sponsor" of new director of Armenia National Security Service?
Andranik Simonyan is quite young, only 31 years old, but following the example of Argishti Kyaramyan, he has already managed to hold various positions…
 Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?
This has become an occasion for hysterical convulsions within the ruling force…
 Armenia ruling party MP explains how citizens will vote during upcoming snap parliamentary elections
As reported earlier, Armenia will hold...
 Armenia parliament adopts, in second reading and fully, the bill on making amendments and supplements to Electoral Code
The co-authors of the bill are deputies of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos