YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: During the last sitting of the government, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan announced that with the results of the first quarter of 2021, the state budget revenues were overfulfilled by more than 22.6 billion drams.

Economists are already skeptical in terms of this indicator. However, what was announced is considered problematic and dubious also in terms of timeframes. Specialists are bewildered as to how it is possible to publish quarterly data on the very first day of the next quarter if the March reports and indicators need to be submitted to the SC [the Statistical Committee] and the SRC [the State Revenue Committee] in April.

In a conversation with Past, economist Tadevos Avetisyan noted that this is not the first time such an approach has been taken; it is of a stable nature. "Since there is no real result to show, in fact they [the authorities] have already moved on to the statistical brush; that is, they draw all that, and this is not the first case. (…)," said T. Avetisyan, emphasizing that taking into account that our economy is in decline, those numbers have no real basis.