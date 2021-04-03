News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 196,044 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Also, 23 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,575 cases.

Fourteen more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 918 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 856, the total respective number so far is 175,401, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,150.

And 4,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 869,652 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US eases domestic travel restrictions for those vaccinated against coronavirus
People who have received both vaccines or have already recovered from COVID-19 in the three months prior to their trip…
 Turkey reports record number of COVID-19 cases
The death toll from the virus in the country rose by 179 to 31,892…
 Greek restaurants and bars to receive € 330 million in aid
“I emphasize that we are not ready today to say when dining out will reopen...
 China intends to vaccinate city with population of 300,000 in 5 days
Residents line up and get vaccinated in Ruili, where 16 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday...
 Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,499 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 French are promised to return to "normal life" by summer
The health minister assured that the third wave of the coronavirus will end in France in May…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos