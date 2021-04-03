1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 1,192 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 196,044 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.
Also, 23 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,575 cases.
Fourteen more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 918 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 856, the total respective number so far is 175,401, and the number of people currently being treated is 16,150.
And 4,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 869,652 such tests have been performed to date.