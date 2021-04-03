Armenia opposition movement clearing street at parliament side entrance

During the rally on March 28, the Homeland Salvation Movement announced the start of a new phase of the struggle. The movement, which demands the resignation of Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan, noted this in a statement it issued on Saturday.
"The main actions of the struggle will be moved to various settlements of Armenia in the coming days. The provincial meetings and rallies and their venues have already been announced.
We are clearing [Derenik] Demirchyan Street [at the side entrance to the parliament building] (…) as of today," the Homeland Salvation Movement statement also reads in part.