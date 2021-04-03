Russia ambassador to Armenia on Iskander missile “use” in Karabakh: Accusations may vary

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin has responded to reporters' question regarding the "display" of a Russian-made Iskander missile in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Asked whether Moscow is concerned about the concealed accusations in the Azerbaijani press that the Iskander missile in question was allegedly launched from the Russian military base, the ambassador responded: "The accusations may vary. We have become accustomed to the fact that various political circles, various figures express this or that assumption, this or that accusation. But I believe there is an official position, which is quite clear, and which should be oriented towards."
As reported earlier, representatives of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action have displayed the "Iskander missile fragments" in the capital Baku.
These "fragments" were allegedly found on March 15, during demining and clearing of unexploded ordnances in Shushi, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
And Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, had said he did not know whether the Defense Ministry had reported to the head of state that the Azerbaijani military had allegedly found fragments of an Iskander missile in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"No. As far as I know, this is new information. I do not know whether the [Russian] military has reported about it," Peskov said.
At the same time, Peskov recalled that the Russian-made Iskander missiles were not used during the Karabakh conflict in the fall of 2020. "It [these missiles’ not being used in that conflict] has been confirmed," he said, adding that the Kremlin had no information on what fragments the Azerbaijani side had allegedly found.