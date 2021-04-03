Armenia ombudsman: We must not allow ourselves to be numbed by Azerbaijani fake peace-loving

Azerbaijani "peace-loving" plans have always been a veil intended for the international community, but in reality, a policy of hatred and enmity has been pursued towards the residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote about this on Facebook.
"To ensure a real illusion, some analysts have been engaged in these plans and called Track II Peacebuilding. But these analysts were filled with as much hatred and enmity.
For example, the 2016 ‘Baku’ or the 2017 ‘Baku-Tbilisi’ platforms.
These Azerbaijani ‘peace-loving’ plans had no real peace objectives; they were always preceded or followed by war actions accompanied by atrocities.
I specially emphasize once again: peace is the highest value for us [Armenians], but we must not allow ourselves to be numbed by Azerbaijani fake peace-loving," the ombudsman of Armenia added.