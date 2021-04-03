YEREVAN. – Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on Saturday informed the reporters about the details of his meetings with President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia.
"As for my meeting with the President, it is traditional. We meet regularly to 'check the time,' to exchange assessments. Naturally, it is interesting for me to know how the President of the country assesses the situation. Well, naturally, also the 'checking of the time' on matters of bilateral relations; that is, this is a normal, routine communication which is quite regular," said the Russian envoy.
Also, he expressed his position on the Armenian President’s initiative to develop a "roadmap" for the deepening of Russian-Armenian relations.
"In my opinion, any initiative that works to deepen Russian-Armenian relations, to further adapt them to our new problems and realities, is only welcome.
It is difficult for me to speak in more detail, as I do not have more specific information in detail about what the President thinks could be on this 'roadmap.' But in general, I believe such an initiative can only be welcomed," said the Russian ambassador to Armenia.
He added that the political dialogue between Armenia and Russia has not lost its intensity and will continue at various levels, including the highest level.