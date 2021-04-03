France urges Iran to stay constructive during nuclear talks with US

France has called on Iran to show a constructive position in indirect talks to be held with the United States in Vienna next week as part of a broader effort to reopen the 2015 nuclear deal, the foreign minister said Saturday, Reuters reported.
After speaking with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he had asked Iran to refrain from further violations of current nuclear aid pledges during the talks.
Le Drian spoke to Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Saturday and “welcomed the coming resumption in Vienna of discussions on the nuclear dossier.”
He also “encouraged Iran to be constructive in the discussions ... to identify in the coming weeks what needs to be done for a full return to respecting the agreement,” Le Drian said in a statement.
“France will take part in a pragmatic and at the same time demanding way.”
“I called on Iran to refrain from any further violation of its current commitments in the nuclear field likely to damage the dynamics of a resumption of discussions,” he added.