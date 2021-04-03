Armenia, Tajikistan FMs meet in Moscow

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers’ session Friday in Moscow, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian on Saturday met with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The FMs exchanged views on Armenia-Tajikistan cooperation, both in bilateral format and within international organizations. In this context, the interlocutors stressed the importance of promoting the Armenian-Tajik political dialogue.
The FMs of Armenia and Tajikistan touched also upon regional and international security and peace, as well as the implementation of the priorities of Tajikistan’s chairmanship-in-office at the CSTO and the preparations for the measures envisaged within the framework of this organization.
At the end of their meeting, FMs Aivazian and Muhriddin signed a two-year program of consultations between the Armenian and Tajik foreign ministries.