Spanish police arrest 100 smugglers transporting drugs from Morocco by speedboat

Spanish police said on Saturday that they had arrested 100 members of a gang that was ferrying hashish and marijuana from Morocco to Spain by speedboat, Reuters reported.
The gang loaded their boats with drugs and sailed across the Mediterranean and up the Guadalquivir River near Seville in southern Spain.
In a series of raids, police seized more than five tons of hashish and 230 kilograms of marijuana, the Civil Guard said in a statement.
Several members of the expansive crew were hired to make sure the speedboats, which consume a lot of fuel, are always ready for use. Other gang members hid drugs in fruit trucks to supply dealers across Europe, police said.
The officers also seized a rifle, a taser pistol and five vehicles, including two trucks. The 100 suspects who were arrested will face trial on the appointed day, police said.