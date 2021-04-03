News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
MEP visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
MEP visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

French Representative to the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy, who is on a familiarization visit to Armenia, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 3, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute reported.

The parliamentarian was greeted and told the story of the creation of the memorial complex by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Harutyun Marutyan.

François-Xavier Bellamy laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide with a moment's silence.

The parliamentarian also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum and left an entry in the journal of honorary guests.

At the end of the visit, Harutyun Marutyan presented the parliamentarian with books in English and French.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos