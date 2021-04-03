MEP visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

French Representative to the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy, who is on a familiarization visit to Armenia, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 3, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute reported.
The parliamentarian was greeted and told the story of the creation of the memorial complex by the director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Harutyun Marutyan.
François-Xavier Bellamy laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide with a moment's silence.
The parliamentarian also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum and left an entry in the journal of honorary guests.
At the end of the visit, Harutyun Marutyan presented the parliamentarian with books in English and French.