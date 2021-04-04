New York Times: US suspends production of AstraZeneca vaccine at Baltimore plant

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Saturday suspended production at the Baltimore plant that destroyed 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to the production of another vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the New York Times reported Saturday.
The US administration blamed Johnson & Johnson for the troubled production plant, the newspaper notes.
From now on, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will be produced at the plant, according to information provided to the publication by two senior health officials.
Johnson & Johnson said they take full responsibility in confirming the changes, the report added.