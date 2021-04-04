News
Jordan's former crown prince under house arrest
09:36, 04.04.2021
Region:
World News
Theme:
Politics
A member of the Jordanian royal family and a former head of the royal court was arrested on Saturday for security reasons, Petra reported.
The agency does not provide further details about the arrests, saying that an investigation is underway.
Prince Hamzah said in a video recording he was under house arrest. According to him, he had been told to stay at home and not contact anyone.
